Police investigate home invasion near Durango, Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a report of a home invasion that happened Sunday night in an apartment complex on West Charleston Boulevard near Durango Drive.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. when a citizen in the complex call 911.

According to Metro police, the victim said he opened his door after someone knocked and was met by a suspect with a gun wearing a black ski mask. The suspect forced the victim to kneel while he rummaged through the apartment, the victim said.

Police said the victim was able to flee through the glass sliding doors and jump to the ground. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of broken bones and lacerations.

The suspect was gone from the scene when police arrived and no arrest has been made.