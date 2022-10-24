LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man accused of a home burglary in a west valley neighborhood over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday, near Hualapai and Sahara just before 5:30 a.m.

Metro police confirmed to 8 News Now that David Valle, 28, was arrested in the incident and was shot by the homeowner.

Police said David Valle was arrested following a home burglary investigation near Hualapai and Sahara on Saturday. (KLAS)

Though the family of the home declined to speak with 8 News Now as they continue processing the interaction, some neighbors said the family explained the encounter to them shortly after the arrest.

According to neighbors, the family inside the home woke up to a stranger attempting to break into their bedroom with a kitchen knife.

Video from the scene showed many people living in the neighborhood filming officers dragging a man out from the home bleeding from his knee.

Heath Horvat a witness at the scene documented the exchange and said he woke up minutes earlier when he heard strange noises in his backyard.

“Next thing you hear is some yelling, and then I hear a pop, then a second pop, and then I hear someone yelling ‘Call Vegas PD! Call Vegas PD!” Horvat said.

Police said Valle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, though officers did not confirm if he was out of the hospital by Monday evening.

The motive for the home burglary remained unclear, but neighbors said they believed Valle had no connection to the family.

“He was disturbed, obviously. We don’t know with drugs or what it was,” Horvat said while showing 8 News Now reporter Ryan Matthey the video he filmed of the arrest. “I was shocked.”

Other neighbors said they are purchasing a gun for themselves, along with other measures, to keep themselves safe.

“We all kind of (said), ‘hey, make sure you have my number in case anything ever happens,’ a little bit more so than we did previously,” Horvat said. “Summerlin, you wouldn’t expect it here, but with crime these days, it can be anywhere.”

Valle is due in court on Tuesday morning where he faces one count of burglary while possessing a gun/deadly weapon and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $35,000.