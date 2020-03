LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of a business on South Rancho Drive. An elderly female sustained a critical injury.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police are asking if anyone has information to please call 702-828-3111.