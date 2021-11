LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Twain Avenue and Royal Crest Street (near Twain and Paradise).

At least one person is seriously injured in the crash and has been taken to the hospital.

Initially, the driver was reported to have left the scene of the crash.

Police now say they have one person in custody.