Police investigate first Las Vegas valley murder of 2021, shooting happened at New Year’s Eve party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the early morning hours near Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road in North Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported at 4:16 a.m. in the 3400 block of N. Bruce Street where a New Year’s Eve party was taking place.

According to North Las Vegas Police, there were multiple phone calls about the shooting. When police arrived at the scene they found an adult man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Police said two people at the party got into a fight over a gun when a third person, armed with a gun, approached to two and shot the victim.

No information regarding an arrest has been released at this time.