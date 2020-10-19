Police investigate fight, shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating another fight on the Las Vegas Strip that led to a shooting.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. near Planet Hollywood. According to Metro Police, two men got into a fight on the pedestrian bridge and one of the men fired a shot.

Investigators say no one was injured. The two men were arrested and a third fled from the area but was caught a few hours later.

Last Monday, police investigated another shooting near Planet Hollywood.

In that case, Metro Police say one man was shot and wounded during a fight outside the Miracle Mile Shops.

There have been several fights and shootings on the Las Vegas Strip in recent weeks. Police have launched an effort to flood tourist areas with additional officers to keep the peace.