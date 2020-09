LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning in a northeast valley neighborhood.

According to Metro Police, the pedestrian was hit by a truck around 2:09 a.m. in the area of Bledsoe Lane and E. Carey Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

No other details about the crash have been released.