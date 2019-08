LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the corner of Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue, near Sahara Avenue. Metro police officers responded to a 5:40 a.m. call of a single vehicle that ran into a pole and fence wall.

The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Police are investigating and Durango northbound is closed in that area. Drivers should find an alternate route.