Fatal crash near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal Henderson crash in the south valley.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a fatal crash near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.

According to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, the crash involved three cars and one person is confirmed deceased.

At 3:41 p.m. RTC Southern Nevada said the intersection at St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road is closed in all directions. Drivers are asked to use other routes and avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.