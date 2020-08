LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

According Metro Police Lt. David Gordon, the shooting happened around 1:52 a.m. on Meadow Haven Lane near Jones Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

Gordon said a person called 911 to report the sound of gunshots and someone screaming. When police responded they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, Gordon said.