Police investigate death of man under house arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating the death of a man who was recently released from the Clark County Detention Center.

On Monday, a resident at an apartment located near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard called 911 to report a medical emergency.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Spring Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead.

He was currently on house arrest after being released from the Detention Center on March 16, 2020.

The man did not have any police interaction prior to the medical episode, LVMPD says.

His identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.