Police investigate death of man found in patio area of apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in an enclosed patio at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Casada Way, near Torrey Pines Drive and Charleston Avenue.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the body of a white man was discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man had an apparent gunshot wound but no suspect or motive for the death has been identified.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.