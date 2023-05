LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing near Downtown Las Vegas.

The stabbing happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of A Street near West Washington Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspect has been arrested at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.