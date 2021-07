LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead in a neighborhood near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

The shooting was reported Thursday around 9:48 a.m. in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue.

According to police, a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

#BREAKING Homicide detectives are heading to the area of 1700 Euclid Ave. Around 9:48 a.m., officers found a male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased a short time later by medical personnel. We'll update when we get more information. pic.twitter.com/zZJIXwOLBc — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 1, 2021

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.