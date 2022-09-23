Police say the women were arguing prior to the shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One woman is dead after a shooting in a southeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood Friday morning and another woman is in custody, according to Las Vegas police.

The shooting was reported around 7:32 a.m. and occurred at a home in the 4400 block of Dennis Way near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price, a woman in her late 20s went to the home and got into an argument with a woman who lived there and then shot her.

Price said it’s not clear yet what the two women were arguing about but they did know each other.

The suspect was taken into custody.