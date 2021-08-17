One killed in shooting at northeast park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are still looking for people involved in a deadly shooting at a park in the northeast valley.

One young man was shot and killed around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Douglas A. Selby Park, near N. Sandhill Rd and E. Owens Ave, according to Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer.

Detectives said the victim was walking on a pedestrian bridge over the Las Vegas Wash when he encountered a group of four men. The victim and the group got into a fight.

“The victim ran away from the suspects,” said Spencer. “One of those males ran after him and shot and killed him on the bridge.”

At least one person has been shot and killed in this Northeast Valley neighborhood near Douglas Shelby Park. LIVE at 11pm on #8NN #Homicide pic.twitter.com/bof75OawEl — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) August 18, 2021

The victim, described by police only as a Hispanic man in his early 20’s, was taken to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects sped away from the scene in two cars. One car was stopped by Las Vegas City Marshalls a few miles away, according to Spencer. He said two men were taken into custody, but they could not immediately say if the shooter was among those detained.

Spencer said detectives still need help from anyone who might have seen or heard anything near the scene around the time of the shooting. You can call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555. Tips can remain anonymous and there is a reward for information that leads to an arrest.