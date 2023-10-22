LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in Downtown Las Vegas.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., police responded to several reports of a gunshot at the intersection of 3rd Street and East Utah Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metro police.

When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene.

According to police, Las Vegas Boulevard southbound is closed from 4th Street to Wyoming Avenue. Utah Avenue is also closed at 3rd Street.

This is an ongoing investigation, no other details have been released at this time.