Police investigate deadly shooting in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near McCarran International Airport.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Spencer St, near E. Reno Ave., just after 8:00 p.m., according to Metro Lt. Jessie Roybal. One victim was found and transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Metro did not immediately say if any suspects were in custody or what led to the shooting.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.