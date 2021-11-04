Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist and a pick-up truck that collided Thursday afternoon near Vegas Drive and MLK Boulevard.

It happened at approximately 2:48 p.m. after a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Vegas Drive and was approaching the intersection of Peter Buol Dr in the right travel lane.

A 2016 Yamaha XSR900 was traveling southbound on Peter Buol and was approaching the

intersection with Vegas Drive in the only southbound travel lane.

The motorcyclist failed to obey a posted stop sign and entered the intersection.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the front right part of the truck.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported to UMC Trauma where the rider later died from injuries.



The driver of the truck remained on the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The rider’s death marks the 121st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2021.

The crash remains under investigation.