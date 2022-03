LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving one other vehicle.

The incident occurred on Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 4:47 p.m.

Police tell 8 News Now the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

Police have shut down the entire intersection at Rainbow Boulevard and Edna Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story