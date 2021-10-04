Police investigate deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, near Tropicana and Torrey Pines.

According to police, an adult was crossing Tropicana when they were hit by a 4-door Kia traveling westbound.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The incident occurred after 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening.

The adult male driver returned to the scene of the incident about 30 minutes later and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Tropicana is closed off in both directions between Rainbow and Torrey Pines as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.