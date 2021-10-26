Police investigate deadly crash involving wrong-way driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver on the north side of the valley.

It happened Tuesday evening at approximately 6:15 p.m. along Rancho Drive near Gowan Road.

Police tell 8 News Now a male driver in a Chrysler 300 was driving on the wrong side of the road on Rancho Drive and Michael Way when he hit the driver of a Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the Chrysler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured in the crash.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.