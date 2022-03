LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley.

Deadly motorcycle crash near Nellis and Vegas Valley Drive, March 18, 2022. (KLAS)

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Friday near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard.

The crash is being reported as a single-vehicle accident. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Vegas Valley Dr. will be closed in both directions from Nellis Blvd. to Cabana Dr. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.