LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash in the 4900 block of Camino Al Norte involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

According to police, the investigation has revealed so far that the motorcycle struck the SUV as the SUV pulled out from the local post office to make a left turn and travel southbound on Camino.

The motorcyclist, believed to be a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Roads are closed in both directions on Camino from La Madre Way to Lone Mountain Road.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.