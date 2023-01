LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley.

According to police, the crash occurred around 3:37 p.m. near West Owen Avenue and B Street.

A person involved in the crash was taken to University Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

According to RTC, Owens Avenue at B Street is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised to use other routes.