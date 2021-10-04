Police investigate crash that killed a motorcyclist overnight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday after an accident involving a pick-up truck on S. Las Vegas Blvd., near Serene and Pebble Rd.

According to detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau, a 2018 GMS Sierra 1500 pick-up truck entered the left-most lane where the motorcyclist was traveling, and the front of the Kawasaki motorcycle hit the right front of the truck.

The rider was taken to UMC Trauma, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the GMC pick-up truck remained on the scene and police said there were no signs of impairment. Three other passengers were traveling in the truck at the time of the accident, including a 1-year-old child, none of them suffered any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. This marks the 106th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction in 2021.