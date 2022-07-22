Homicide investigation at Bonanza and 22nd Street (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said one person is dead after a two-car crash and shooting near downtown Las Vegas.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at Bonanza Road and 22nd Street on Friday.

Following the crash, police discovered that one person had a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

More details are expected to be released by police at 11:30 p.m.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.