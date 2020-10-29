Police investigate crash involving pedestrian, Sunset and Valley View intersection closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the southern part of the valley.

According to Metro Police, the crash happened around 4:36 a.m. and involved a semi-truck hitting a person on Sunset Road.

The truck was headed eastbound through a green light at Valley View Boulevard when the pedestrian was struck, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center. There is no word yet on that person’s condition.

The intersection of Sunset Road and Valley View Boulevard is closed to traffic. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

No other details on the crash have been released.