Police investigate bomb threat at South Premium Outlet mall; nothing suspicious found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Police investigated reports of a bomb threat at the South Premium Outlet mall Tuesday. The outlet stores are located at S. Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

When 8 News Now crews were at the outlets they notice some of the stores are were closed while other remained open on the North end of the mall.

Outside of the mall, there were only two Metro Police patrol cars visible, all else appears to be business as usual. After a thorough investigation was conducted it was determined that nothing suspicious was found.