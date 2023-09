Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate barricade situation at the 4000 block of University Center Drive (Credit: KLAS)

UPDATE: The police barricade at University Center Drive and E. Flamingo Road has ended with a suspect being taken into custody, police said.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, SWAT, and negotiators are on the scene of a barricade in the east valley.

A wanted suspect is refusing to leave a structure in the 4000 block of University Center Drive near E. Flamingo Road, according to police.

Police advise people to avoid the area as this investigation is ongoing.