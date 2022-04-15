LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a barricade situation at a residence in the 5400 block of Club House Drive Friday.

Officers responded upon receiving reports of a person with a gun.

Police said that two people have been detained and one person is believed to be inside and is refusing to surrender. LVMPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are responding to the incident.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.