Police investigate armed barricade in North Las Vegas; neighborhood evacuated

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas neighborhood is being evacuated after police responded to an alleged armed person barricaded in a home on Yorkwood Drive, near West Alexander Road and Valley Drive.

According to police, the Crisis Negotiation Team, Detectives and SWAT are on scene. The surrounding area is being evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The public is also encouraged to stay away from the area.

#BREAKING: We are on the scene of a barricade situation in North Las Vegas, near Decatur & Alexander.



You can hear what appears to be negotiators speaking to the person inside, who they say is armed. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/9402ays54m — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) November 5, 2020

The scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing so no further information or details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.