Police investigate after woman found shot to death inside her home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are conducting an investigation after a woman was found shot to death inside her home Monday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the south valley near West Wigwam Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South for a report of a deceased female.

Officers arrived and were directed to a room where they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

The department’s investigation indicates the woman had not been heard from in a few days. The victim’s friends went to check on her and found her dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or leave a tip on the website.