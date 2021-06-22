Police investigate after car theft suspect dies in custody following traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are conducting an investigation after a man died in their custody following a traffic stop on Monday.

Police say officers stopped a stolen vehicle at a gas station near Russell Road and Decatur Boulevard around 6:22 p.m.

Both men in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, an officer saw one of the men “display signs of medical distress,” police noted in a news release.

Officers placed the man into the “recovery position” and requested medical attention. He was transported to Spring Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

LVMPD Captain Hector Cintron provided a brief statement regarding this incident: