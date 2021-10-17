LIVE: Police investigate a two-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a crash on Rainbow Blvd Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a vehicle collision between a Lexus SUV and a red sedan, shortly before 1 p.m., near S Rainbow Blvd & W Russell Rd.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All directions of S Rainbow Blvd & W Russell Rd are closed for the investigation is currently closed.

Police advise drivers to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.