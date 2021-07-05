Police investigate 6 homicides during violent Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –While we’ve had a lot to celebrate this holiday weekend, law enforcement has remained very busy. Authorities are investigating the sixth murder in the valley over the past three days.

“It used to be nice around here, but now with the shootings, I have to go,” said Machelle Wiggins, a resident of the neighborhood where Monday’s shooting took place.

On Monday, one man lost his life here in the northeast valley neighborhood after being shot. Metro has not confirmed any further details, but a section of the neighborhood was blocked off for hours. That shooting happened in the 6900 block of Mendon Lane, near E. Lake Mead Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard.

#Shooting in the Northeast Valley. One man is dead after being shot near Hollywood and Lake Mead.

On Sunday, North Las Vegas police say seven people were injured in a shootout that left two men dead on Helen Avenue, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Prior to that, three different incidents occurred on Saturday. Leaving three people dead.

Wiggins says it’s not a safe place for her or her grandkids anymore.

“It’s not safe for them because they play up and down the block and this happened in the daytime,” she said.

As for the trend this weekend, people across the valley feel that the holiday weekend combined with the lifting of Covid restrictions have made people lash out.

“I think the pandemic restrictions being lighter than in the past few months may have something to do with it,” said Isaiah Higgans.

“People were cooped up for so long and now they are getting out and getting crazy for the holiday, so people are drinking more,” said Wallace Smith.