Police: Inmate commits suicide under house arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say one man is dead after committing suicide Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 8100 block of Pursuit Court, near Elkhorn Road and Cimarron Road, at about 6 p.m. for the call of a missing person who was possibly suicidal.

Before police got to the scene, family members found the person in the backyard of the home.

Police say it was apparent to them and medical personnel the individual committed suicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police discovered the man was placed on house arrest on January 26. Police say the man had not interacted with police prior to being found deceased.

The identity of man has not yet been released.