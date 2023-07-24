LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police in Summerlin are searching for a man accused of committing credit card fraud after allegedly stealing a woman’s purse.

The incident took place on June 6, at 10:30 p.m., according to detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command.

Suspect accused of credit card fraud, according to Las Vegas Metro police on June 6, 2023. (LVMPD)

Police believe the suspect stole the victim’s purse off the back of her chair and used her credit cards fraudulently.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect through new pictures just released.

In the photos, the man is seen wearing a backward baseball cap, t-shirt, and shorts at what appear to be area retail businesses.