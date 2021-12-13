Wanted suspect now in custody following possible standoff in NE valley

UPDATE: Police tell 8 News Now the suspect was located and is now in custody without incident.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police are blocking off some roads in the northeast near Las Vegas Blvd. and Nellis due to an apparent standoff.

This is happening on the 4100 block of Story Rock Street.

Police say detectives were attempting to locate and arrest a suspect around three this afternoon, but could not get the person to leave the home.

SWAT has been called in to assist.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

