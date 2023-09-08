LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released more information Friday on a crash that left a motorcyclist fighting for his life Thursday in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash occurred on Thursday at 7:44 p.m., police say, at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive.

According to police, the Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle heading westbound on Tropicana Avenue toward Buffalo Drive collided with the front of a BMW 320i making a left turn at the intersection. The motorcyclist, identified by police as Emerson Elias-Martinez, 33 of Las Vegas, was thrown from the vehicle, landing on the sidewalk west of the intersection.

When first responders arrived, Elias-Martinez was taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed as in critical condition.

Investigators say the driver of the BMW remained at the scene of the crash, and did not show any signs of impairment. LVMPD officials say the collision remains under investigation.