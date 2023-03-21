LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified a suspect nearly three months after a man was found dead in a Las Vegas valley apartment.

Christopher Brownwood, 40, has been identified by police as a suspect in the case.

Brownwood was taken into custody on March 16 and faces an Open Murder charge, police stated in a news release.

Christopher Brownwood faces an Open Murder charge in connection to December 27, 2022 homicide investigation, police say. (LVMPD)

The incident occurred on December 27, at 9:55 a.m. when officers responded to the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Twain Avenue, for a report of an unresponsive male inside an apartment.

Officers said they found an adult male injured from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.