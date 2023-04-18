LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in an early April crash that also injured three others.

According to the release from Nevada State Police, the crash occurred on April 2, at approximately 3:08 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard and mile marker 8.

Investigators say a motorcycle traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard went across a double solid yellow line trying to pass an SUV in a no-passing zone. The motorcycle entered the oncoming lane and hit a compact vehicle traveling south.

The motorcyclist, identified as Carey Joe King, 54, from Las Vegas, was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the compact vehicle, identified by police as adult females, were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

NPD officials say the crash represents the 16th deadly incident in 2023 for the Highway Patrol’s southern command. 17 people have died in those incidents.