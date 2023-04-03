Las Vegas police investigate woman’s death after she falls/jumps from vehicle on Saylor Way. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have learned who was in a pickup truck Friday night when a woman exited the truck when it was in motion and later died. The driver stopped briefly and then left the scene, according to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The 31-year-old woman was identified as Ariel Jacqueline Davidson of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner’s office. According to police, she fell to the road and either slid or tumbled underneath a parked vehicle near the intersection of Saylor Way and Glen Eagles Lane which is near Vegas Drive and N. Jones Boulevard.

Police said a call regarding an injured woman was received around 7:12 p.m. and when medics arrived, they performed live-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Edward McClellan of North Las Vegas. The two other occupants in the Toyota Tacoma were both women and they returned to the scene a short time later.

Davidson’s death is the 28th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for this year.