LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified the woman who was driving in a North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers as Kaleah Shanelle Manning, 25.

Manning is the toddlers’ aunt. She faces charges of:

Three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death

Two counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death

Two counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints

Operating a vehicle with a suspended registration

No proof of insurance

Failure to maintain a travel lane

Kaleah Shaelle Manning, 25, seen in a prior booking photo. (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police identified Raenysa Clydetta-Glenn Washington, 23, as the front passenger and the mother of the toddlers. She is facing charges of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death.

Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington, 23, seen in her driver’s license photo. (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

The children who were killed in the Sunday crash, both girls, were identified Tuesday as 2-year-old Rose Wilmer and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer.

Rose was decapitated and died at the scene of the crash, and Taylor died of her injuries at the hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Rose and Taylor Wilmer (Credit: Wilma Wilmer)

Manning was allegedly impaired and speeding around 9:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street. The vehicle veered off the road, sideswiped trees and hit a light pole and a wall before striking a palm tree head-on, according to police.

Police said that Manning’s breath smelled of alcohol every time she opened her mouth to speak. She also had slurred speech while talking, had bloodshot eyes, kept repeating herself, and admitted to consuming two shots of alcohol before the crash.

North Las Vegas police attributed the decapitation to improper child safety restraints that were not correct for Rose’s size, they said. Police later confirmed that the girls were placed in adult seatbelts.

Manning and Washington remain in serious condition. Police provided prior photos of the pair.

Neighbors described hearing an “explosion” when the crash happened near a residential area before going outside and witnessing the destruction.

“When I saw that baby, the baby didn’t have a head,” Kristian Rogers told 8 News Now with tears in his eyes. “When the firefighters came, when they took Manning out of the car, she stepped on the baby’s leg without even caring. Like, she just got out of the car, her nose was busted. I think she was more worried about herself than the baby.”

North Las Vegas police released a video showing the path of the vehicle and the damage from the crash earlier this week.

No further details about the crash have been released as of Thursday evening.