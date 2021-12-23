Police ID suspect wanted in connection with Chinatown shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police identified the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a popular Chinatown restaurant Monday morning.

Detectives are also looking for 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson. He is described as an adult male, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and white shorts.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Metro received a call about a man being shot. It happened on the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, which is the Chinatown area.

It happened at the ShangHai Taste restaurant in the Shanghai Plaza.

The man who was shot was rushed to UMC Trauma in critical but stable condition. He is nowrecovering after undergoing at least two surgeries.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the victim by the Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Investigations Section by phone at 702-828-2639, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555,

or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.