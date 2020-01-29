Police ID robbery suspect who punched, stole an elderly woman’s purse in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police need the public’s help to locate a robbery suspect who on Jan. 15 punched and stole an elderly woman’s purse at The D Casino & Hotel on Fremont Street while they were in an elevator.

After an investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old James Moore.

Moore frequently wears eyeglasses and is believed to be homeless. A previous booking photo of Moore is below:

According to the graphic surveillance video released during the investigation, Moore and an elderly woman were inside an elevator at The D Casino & Hotel. When the elevator door opened, as the victim attempted to exit, Moore, put her in a headlock.

Moore then threw the victim to the floor and punched her in the face numerous times, according to the report and surveillance video footage released.

The video then shows Moore taking the victim’s purse and concealing it in his sweater as he exited the elevator.

The victim’s purse was later located by security a short distance from the scene.

Moore is described as a black male adult, 5’11” to 6’2”.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Downtown Investigations by phone at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.