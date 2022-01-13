Henderson police identify officer who hit woman crossing Boulder Highway

An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect age for the pedestrian killed. The error has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Henderson police have identified the officer accused of hitting and killing a 40-year-old woman on Boulder Highway Wednesday night while he was on duty.

Sgt. Francis Shipp has been employed with the department since September 2001, according to Henderson police.

The woman was crossing the highway around 7:35 p.m. near Tulip Falls Drive, near Gibson Road, when Shipp hit her in the southbound lanes, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The woman was wearing dark clothing and was attempting to cross in an area without a crosswalk, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the woman.

The incident marks the fifth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this month.