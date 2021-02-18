Police: House arrest inmate commits suicide in NW valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate on house arrest is dead following an apparent suicide in the northwest valley. It happened just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Blvd, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Metro Police say dispatchers originally received the call that a man was shot at the apartment at that address. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was placed on house arrest in August of last year. He did not have any police interaction before being found dead.