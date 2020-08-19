Police, community honors Lt. Erik Lloyd with funeral procession

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is honoring the life of a Metro police officer who lost his battle to COVID-19.

Late Lieutenant Erik Lloyd was a nearly 30-year veteran of the department, and known for helping others. The 53-year-old officer, who died from COVID-19 in late July, was often at the center of efforts to help officers and their families.

Law enforcement from across the valley came together to honor Lt. Lloyd with a funeral procession before arriving for a church service at Central Christian Church on Wednesday.

Police from different jurisdictions gathered to wrap their arms around Lloyd’s family and comfort them during this overwhelming day.

The funeral procession left Palm Mortuary in downtown at 8:30 this a.m.

There were people lined up along the streets paying their respects as Lloyd’s casket reached Henderson.

While the public and media were not invited inside the church, Lloyd’s service was live-streamed.

Tributes poured in from local, state and federal leaders.

“He had a command presence I’ve never seen before. The way he held the attention of the officers in the room… he was showing great leadership, that probably was my proudest moment,” Erik’s father, Mark Lloyd, said.

He will be laid to rest Wednesday during a private graveside service at Palm Northwest Cemetery in northwest Las Vegas.

Lt. Lloyd’s career with Metro police spanned three decades. He was known for helping fellow officers and served as president of the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF).

Those who knew him say his death is a huge loss for our community.

Lloyd leaves behind his wife, two daughters, five grandchildren and his parents.