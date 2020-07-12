Police: Homicide investigation underway after body found in drainage canal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in a drainage tunnel in the central valley Saturday morning.

Officers received a report just before 9 a.m. of a male body found near the intersection of Industrial Road and Western Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the death and do not know what led to the stabbing.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.